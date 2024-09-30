Mostafizur Rahman Fizar no more

Former state minister Mostafizur Rahman Fizar passed away at a hospital in Dhaka last night. He was 71.

He breathed his last at LabAid Hospital around 8:30pm, his brother, Musfikur Rahman Bablu, confirmed to The Daily Star.

"Fizar had been battling cancer for several months," he said.

Fizar is survived by two daughters, relatives and well-wishers.

Fizar served as the state minister for the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Land, and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education during the Awami League's terms in power.

He was a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Communications for 15 years and served on the Public Accounts Committee for 10 years.

In 2000, he was appointed Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation.

Born in Jamgram village of Dinajpur on November 29, 1953, Fizar earned a master's degree in social sciences from Rajshahi University and a bachelor's degree in law.

Fizar was enrolled as a freedom fighter during the 1971 Liberation War, fighting under Sector 7.

He was first elected as a member of parliament in 1986 from the Dinajpur-5 constituency (Phulbari-Parbatipur) and was re-elected seven consecutive times, serving until 2024.

In 2013, he was elected president of the Dinajpur District Awami League. He also served as a member of the AL central committee throughout his long political career.