Mohammed Faruque’s death anniv

The 25th death anniversary of Prof Mohammed Faruque, former chairman of Bangla department at Jahangirnagar University and Karachi University, will be observed today, said a press release.

To mark the occasion, his family members will hold a daylong programmes -- including Qurankhwani, milad mahfil and special prayers at mosque.

Besides, cooked food will be distributed among the destitute at orphanages. All relatives, friends, students, and well-wishers of Prof Faruque have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.