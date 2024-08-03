Obituary
Star Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 02:48 AM

Obituary

Mohammed Faruque’s death anniv

The 25th death anniversary of Prof Mohammed Faruque, former chairman of Bangla department at Jahangirnagar University and Karachi University, will be observed today, said a press release.

To mark the occasion, his family members will hold a daylong programmes -- including Qurankhwani, milad mahfil and special prayers at mosque.

Besides, cooked food will be distributed among the destitute at orphanages.  All relatives, friends, students, and well-wishers of Prof Faruque have been requested to pray for the salvation of his departed soul.

