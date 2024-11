Matiur Rahman (Babu), SBAC Bank PLC's sponsor shareholder and former director, passed away at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday, aged 68.

He left behind his wife, one son, and two daughters.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque. He was buried in his family graveyard in Jashore.

SBAC Bank Chairman Md Moklesur Rahman and Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman expressed deep shock at the death.