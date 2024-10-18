Matia Chy laid to rest sans state honour

Matia Chowdhury, a firebrand politician known for her simplistic lifestyle, was laid to rest yesterday.

One of the prominent figures in Bangladesh's Liberation War, Matia was buried at the Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard yesterday, beside her husband, journalist Bazlur Rahman, around 4:00pm.

Earlier in the day, her namaz-e-janaza was held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan at 11:30am. No senior leaders from her party, the Awami League, were in attendance.

Many top party leaders have gone into hiding following the fall of Sheikh Hasina.

After the funeral prayers, members of the AL associate bodies Swechchhashebak League and Sramik League paid tribute with flowers on behalf of the party.

Other organisations such as the Liberation War Museum, Bangabandhu Krishibid family, Special Guerrilla Forces, Moni Singh-Forhad Memorial Trust, and her own family also paid their final respects.

Another namaz-e-janaza was held at her residence in Ramna, where political colleagues, followers, and relatives gathered to bid their final farewell.

At the service, Matia's sister, Mahmuda Chowdhury, reflected on her life, saying, "She spent her entire life in sacrifice and struggle, always working for the people."

Journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said, "With Matia Chowdhury's passing, a significant chapter of history has come to an end."

Journalist leader Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul was also present to pay his respects.

Despite Matia's significant contributions as a freedom fighter, six-time Member of Parliament, and three-time cabinet minister, no state arrangements were made for a guard of honour at her funeral, and no government officials were present.

Speaking to The Daily Star, her brother, Masudul Islam Chowdhury, said, "Apa [sister] was a listed freedom fighter. Initially, there were visible preparations for a guard of honour. But later, no one showed up. After we followed up, they [authorities concerned] said her name [as a freedom fighter] is registered in Pirojpur... nothing happened after that."

Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Tanvir Ahmed said her name was not on the list of gazetted freedom fighters. That was why a guard of honour was not given to her, he added.