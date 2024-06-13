Masuma Khan Majlis no more

Masuma Khan Majlis, wife of late Zakeria Khan Majlis, and mother of late Mahnaz Khan Majlis and Demir Khan Majlis, passed away yesterday.

She was the youngest daughter of Abu Yousuf Lutful Kabir and Sofia Khatun of Mia Bari, Ghorasal, and the youngest sister of late Khairul Kabir, Ahmadul Kabir, Nurul Kabir, Munira Nuruddin and Anwarul Kabir (Shamim Kabir).

She left behind her son, daughter-in-law Tasneem Zakaria Teena, son-in-law Shahnawaz Adil, grandchildren Maisha, Simia and Dayem to mourn her death. Her namaz-e-janaza will be held today after the Zohr prayers at Azad Mosque, Gulshan. Later, she will be taken to her ancestral home in Ghorasal for burial.