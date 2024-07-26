Mahbubul Haque passes away

Prof Mahbubul Haque, a linguist, essayist, and researcher, passed away at the Dhaka Combined Military Hospital on Wednesday. He was 76.

Dr Haque had been suffering from heart and kidney complications.

A recipient of Ekushey Padak, he retired as a professor from the Bangla Department at Chittagong University.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, and a host of well-wishers who mourn his death.

Dr Anwar Sayeed, a professor in the Bangla Department at CU, said Dr Mahbubul Haque was instrumental in writing textbooks for Bangla language and literature across primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels.

Haque's body will be brought to Chattogram today. His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Jamiatul Falah Mosque after the Juma prayers. Later, he will be laid to rest at the graveyard on the CU campus.

Born on November 3, 1948, in Modhukhali, Faridpur, Mahbubul grew up in Chattogram.