Mahbubul Haque laid to rest

Renowned linguist Mahbubul Haque was laid to rest in the central graveyard of Chittagong University yesterday.

Before the burial, his body was taken to a mosque in the port city, where his namaz-e-janaza was held after the Juma prayers. He was also given a "guard of honour" there, and then his body was taken to the university campus.

After the Asr prayers, another namaz-e-janaza was held at the university central mosque.

Earlier, a tribute programme was organised at Shilpakala Academy at 10:30am, where his body was kept till 12:00pm for people to pay their respects.

People from all walks of life, including educationists, writers, artists, journalists and political figures, paid their respects during the programme.

With the death of Mahbubul Haque, Bangladesh has lost a highly accomplished researcher, said speakers at the tribute programme.

At the programme, economist Moinul Islam said, "Mahbubul Haque's contributions, especially to the spelling of Bangla words, will always be remembered in the history of Bangladesh and Bangla literature."

Litterateur and journalist Abul Momen said, "Mahbubul Haque was an exceptional person. He belonged to everyone and he thought about everyone."

Upama Mahbub, daughter of Mahbubul Haque, said, "Our country is going through a period of transition. Everyone should work for the country from wherever they are and should work to make the future generation better. This will help realise my father's dream for Bangladesh."