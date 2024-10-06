A life dedicated to public service

Former president AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, a prominent figure in the country's political landscape, passed away early yesterday.

He breathed his last at 3:15am at Uttara Medical College for Women and Hospital, a medical facility he founded. He was 94.

He left behind his wife, a son, two daughters, and grandchildren to mourn his death.

Badruddoza was admitted to the hospital on October 2 with lung infection. He had been suffering from ischemic heart disease, said his daughter Shaila Chowdhury.

Born on October 11, 1930, in Cumilla, Badruddoza lived a distinguished life as a specialist physician and senior politician.

At the request of the late president Ziaur Rahman, Badruddoza entered politics in 1978. He was made the founding secretary general of the BNP.

Hailing from Munshiganj district, he completed his Matriculation from St Gregory's School in Dhaka in 1947 and his HSC from Dhaka College in 1949.

In 1954-55, he obtained his MBBS from Dhaka Medical College, consistently ranking among the top students.

He was also a fellow of the Royal Colleges of Physicians (FRCP) of London, Edinburgh, and Glasgow. He was awarded an honorary FCPS from Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons.

A leading professor of medicine, Badruddoza also earned fame as a presenter of TV programmes on medical issues. His BTV programme titled "Apnar Doctor" was a must-watch show for the viewers.

Badruddoza addressed the United Nations three times. A recipient of the Independence Award, he also authored several books.

The former president was first elected as an MP from Sreenagar of Munshiganj in 1979. After being elected again to parliament in 1991, he served as education minister. He later became the deputy leader of parliament.

In 1996, he served as the deputy leader of the opposition. He was re-elected to parliament in 2001. He then briefly served as the foreign minister of then BNP government from October to November that year.

On November 14, 2001, Badruddoza was elected as the president of Bangladesh. He stepped down on June 21 the following year after the BNP's parliamentary party, headed by then prime minister Khaleda Zia, asked him to quit citing that lawmakers lost confidence in him.

The BNP rebuked him for not visiting the grave of party founder Zia on his death anniversary.

On May 8, 2004, Badruddoza founded Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, a political party, and served as its president until his passing.

CONDOLENCES

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and leaders of different political parties in separate condolence messages yesterday expressed deep shock at the demise of Badruddoza.

In his message, the president said the death of Badruddoza is an irreparable loss to the country's political arena.

Shahabuddin prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to his bereaved family.

Yunus in his message said that the nation has lost a distinguished public servant and a respected politician.

The chief adviser recalled Badruddoza's long and widely respected career as a physician and a public servant.

Yunus said that the former president spread the message of well-being and sound health as an eminent doctor.

"He brought the same level of dedication when he joined politics. As a five-time member of parliament, he played a key role in the democratic transition of the country in the 90s. His speeches in parliament were hailed by politicians of all persuasions."

The chief adviser urged the people to learn from the late politician's life and dedicate themselves to the welfare of the people and democracy.

Badruddoza will be buried at his family graveyard at Majidpur in Munshiganj after Johr prayers today.

Before his burial, his third namaj-e-janaza will be held at Srinagar Stadium at 10:00am today, said his Press Secretary Jahangir Alam.

Badruddoza's first and second namaj-e-janazas were held at Uttara Medical College for Women and Hospital and Baitul Atique Jame Mosque at the capital's Baridhara diplomatic zone.