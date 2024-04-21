Last tributes paid to Shib Narayan Das

People from all walks of life bid farewell to Shib Narayan Das, one of the designers of the first flag of Bangladesh and a freedom fighter, by placing wreaths on the coffin of deceased at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka yesterday.

When the body of Das was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar at 10:30am, a guard of honour was given by the district administration.

Representatives from various organisations and institutions paid tributes to him by laying wreaths.

Das died at a city hospital on Friday. He was 78.

According to the family, Das' eyes have been donated to "Sandhani" and his body will be donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

From Shaheed Minar, his body was taken to his village home in Cumilla where people paid their tributes. His body was later handed over to the university.

Arnab Aditya Das, son of Shib Narayan Das, said, "My father was a man who never compromised with injustice, corruption and lies. He never compromised with the spirit of the Liberation War and non-communal politics."