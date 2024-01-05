Language veteran, freedom fighter BM Kalimullah dies

Language movement veteran and valiant freedom fighter BM Kalimullah has passed away at a Dhaka hospital. He was 108.

He breathed his last at Ibne Sina Hospital in Dhaka at 12:30am today, reports a local correspondent quoting BM Kalimullah Foundation.

He played an important role in organising the language movement while he was a student leader.

His contribution to the War of Liberation in Chandpur is also well known.

People from all walks of life in Chandpur mourned his death and prayed for the peace of his departed soul.

On February 26, 1952, communist leader and the then LLB student of Dhaka University BM Kalimullah (hailing from Mokimabad, Hajiganj) and Abdur Rab (then a student leader at Jagannath College formed the Chandpur sub-divisional unit of 'Rastra Bhasha Bastobayon Sangram Parishad at a meeting held at Ahmadia Muslim Hostel (now Government Mohila College hostel) in Chandpur town.