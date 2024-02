Khawaja Ghulam Sarwar passes away

Khawaja Ghulam Sarwar, a former member (customs), National Board of Revenue (NBR), passed away on February 14, said a press release.

He was undergoing treatment at Khawaja Yunus Ali Hospital in Enayetpur, Sirajganj.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Enayatpur following a namaz-e-janaza at his home.

During his career in Bangladesh Customs, he held various positions since joining in 1968.

From 1993 to 1999, he was a member of NBR. He obtained honours and master's degrees in economics from Dhaka University. Later in 1982, he went to Harvard University, USA to complete one-year specialised training on tax law.