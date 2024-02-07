Khairul Kabir’s death anniv today

Today is the 27th death anniversary of Khairul Kabir, the founder editor of the daily Sangbad and a banker, said a press release.

Kabir was one of the authors of the Historic 6-point movement, which was the basis of the demand for autonomy for East Pakistan. He was a close associate and friend of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and many other illustrious sons of Bengal.

Kabir, who was the first chairman and managing director of Janata Bank, was a fellow of the American Bankers Association and the first lifetime member of Jatiya Press Club.

On the occasion, a milad mahfil has been organised at his ancestral home in Ghorasal to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.