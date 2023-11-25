Kaiser Morshed passes away

Barrister Ali Kaiser Hasan Morshed, a former foreign secretary, passed away on Thursday, said a press release.

Morshed was son of late KG Morshed and late Zuleikha Morshed, and husband of late Suraiya Morshed.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after the Zohr prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque today.

His children Waleed, Lamiya and Fazeela request all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus expressed deep condolences on his death.

He said, "It is with deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences on the demise of Ali Kaiser Hasan Morshed.

"It is a personal loss to me. We became very close because his daughter Lamiya Morshed is the Executive Director of Yunus Centre. Lamiya and her other siblings grew up together as children of a diplomat living in different parts of the world throughout their growing up period. Their parents were the only anchor for them in the quickly changing locations and schools, languages, and customs. Their world revolved around their parents. Their parents were their true home."

"Morshed, renowned for his roles at the great institutions such as the University of Oxford and Harvard Law School, leaves behind a profound legacy of accomplishment and service. His contributions to society and dedicated service to Bangladesh in various diplomatic roles stand as a testament to a life devoted to building international relationships with Bangladesh and promoting peace."

"His diplomatic role was a challenging one. He was representing his country which was just born. Nobody even heard the name of the country before. It was challenging task to introduce yourself and your country and build a strong and meaningful relationship under such circumstances. Wherever he served in whatever capacity, including in the capacity of the head of the ministry of foreign affairs he left a significant mark for the future generations of Bangladesh diplomats."

"In his death we lost a close friend, deep philosopher, a devoted monitor of the well-being of the people at the bottom," he added.