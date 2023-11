Barrister Ali Kaiser Hasan Morshed, a former foreign secretary, passed away on Thursday, said a press release.

Morshed was son of late KG Morshed and late Zuleikha Morshed, and husband of late Suraiya Morshed.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after the Zohr prayers at Gulshan Azad Mosque today.

His children Waleed, Lamiya and Fazeela request all to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.