Justice Latifur Rahman’s death anniversary today

Today is the eighth death anniversary of Justice Latifur Rahman, former chief justice and chief adviser to a caretaker government, said a press release.

To mark the occasion, prayers and milad mahfils will be held at various locations, including his residence in Jashore. Food items will also be distributed at local orphanages.

Justice Latifur Rahman passed away on June 6, 2017.

He was born in Jashore on March 1, 1936. He initially studied English literature at Dhaka University before pursuing a degree in law. He began his legal career at the Dhaka High Court in 1960.

In 1979, he was appointed an additional judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court. He was elevated to the Appellate Division on January 15, 1991, and became chief justice on January 1, 2001.

After his retirement, Justice Latifur Rahman was appointed chief adviser to the caretaker government on July 15, 2001.