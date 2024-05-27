Obituary
Staff Correspondent
Mon May 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 01:48 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Justice Anwarul Haque no more

Staff Correspondent
Mon May 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 01:48 AM

Justice Mohammad Anwarul Haque, a retired judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, passed away at Square Hospital in Dhaka yesterday.

He was 77.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Law Minister Anisul Huq and Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar expressed deep shock at his death.

In separate messages, they prayed for eternal peace and salvation of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Supreme Court Inner Garden after the Zohr prayers yesterday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

১৫-১৮ কিলোমিটার বেগে এগোচ্ছে রিমাল, বাতাসের গতি-বৃষ্টিপাত বাড়ার আশঙ্কা

জোয়ার থাকায় কাটেনি জলোচ্ছ্বাসের আশঙ্কা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তারেককে ফিরিয়ে এনে আদালতের সাজা কার্যকর করব: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification