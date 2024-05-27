Justice Anwarul Haque no more

Justice Mohammad Anwarul Haque, a retired judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division, passed away at Square Hospital in Dhaka yesterday.

He was 77.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Law Minister Anisul Huq and Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar expressed deep shock at his death.

In separate messages, they prayed for eternal peace and salvation of his departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Supreme Court Inner Garden after the Zohr prayers yesterday.