Today is the 30th death anniversary of Justice Muhammad Ansar Ali.

On July 5, 1995, Justice Muhammad Ansar Ali, a renowned lawyer and experienced judge of Bangladesh Supreme Court, passed away while on duty.

On his 30th death anniversary, Qurankhwani and a doa mahfil will be held at his village home in Naogaon district and also at Banani graveyard in Dhaka.

All are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.