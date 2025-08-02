Obituary
Sat Aug 2, 2025 02:21 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 2, 2025 04:25 AM

Obituary
Justice Abu Sayeed’s death anniv

Today is the 37th death anniversary of former president Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, said a press release.

Justice Chowdhury, also a former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, played a leading role in mobilising world opinion in favour of Bangladesh during the War of Liberation in 1971.

He was also elected chairman of the UN Human Rights Commission in 1985.

He authored several books -- including "Probashe Muktijuddher Dinguli", "Manobadhikar", "Muslim Family Law in the English Courts" and "Human Rights in the Twentieth Century".

On the occasion of his death anniversary, a doa mahfil will be held at Dabail Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Tangail.  His family requested all of this relatives, friends and well-wishers to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

