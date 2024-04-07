Obituary
Judge Dilruba Sultana no more

Judge Dilruba Sultana. Photo: Collected

Khulna's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mosammat Dilruba Sultana died this morning at a Khulna hospital.

She had been suffering from cancer for a long time.

Dilruba left behind her husband, one son, one daughter and a host of admirers to mourn her death.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq and Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar expressed deep grief over Sultana's death.

In separate messages, they prayed for eternal peace and salvation of the departed soul of the deceased and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

