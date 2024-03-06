Journo Sayed Kamaluddin passes away

Eminent journalist Sayed Kamal-uddin, editor of the weekly Holiday, died at a Dhaka hospital yesterday, aged 85.

He was suffering from kidney and cardiac related complications, said Sayed Talat Kamal, a son of Sayed Kamaluddin.

He was buried at Banani graveyard following a namaz-e-janaza at Allahu Masjid in cantonment.

Kamaluddin left behind two sons and five grandchildren. His wife Sayeda Fouzia Kamal passed away two months ago.

Kamaluddin was born in 1939.

He was former press minister of Bangladesh to Washington DC from 2001-2003.

He was also former general secretary of Jatiya Press Club in 1967-1971.

He began his journalism career with the Daily Azad in 1961. During his career, he worked for the Far Eastern Economic Review, The Financial Times of London, and The Economist as well as different international news agencies.