Journalist Rukunuddoulah passes away

Veteran journalist, freedom fighter, and special correspondent of the Daily Sangbad, Rukunuddoulah, passed away yesterday at the age of 74. He breathed his last at 7:30pm at Jessore 250-bed General Hospital.

Family sources said he had been suffering from heart and kidney complications.

SM Tauhidur Rahman, general secretary of Jessore Press Club, said Rukunuddoulah will be given a guard of honour today at 1:00pm at Jessore Central Eidgah ground.

He will be buried at Jessore Karbala graveyard.

Rukunuddoulah spent more than five decades in journalism. His regular column Gram-Gramontore in the Daily Sangbad earned him wide recognition. He also worked with Channel i, Radio Today, and several Jessore-based dailies. Most recently, he served as advisory editor of Jessorer Kagoj.

He received several awards, including the Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award.

He also authored several books.