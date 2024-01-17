Journalist Rezwan Siddiqui no more

Dr Rezwan Hossain Siddiqui, acting editor of now defunct Dainik Dinkal, passed away in the capital yesterday. He was 71.

He breathed his last around 10:15pm while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Shyamoli.

Rezwan was suffering from kidney complications for a long time, said his daughter Aditi Siddique.

He is survived by his wife, a son and daughter.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held at Jatiya Press Club today at noon. He will be buried at Rayer Bazar graveyard.

Rezwan started his journalism career in 1972 as a proofreader for Dainik Bangla. He was the director general of Press Institute of Bangladesh for four years.

He completed his postgraduate diploma from the Institute of Social Studies in Holland and PhD from Dhaka University in 1995.

Rezwan was also a prolific writer. He wrote over 50 books, including nonfiction and fiction.