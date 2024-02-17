Journalist Laykuzzaman no more

Senior journalist and a special correspondent for Daily Rupali Bangladesh newspaper Laykuzzaman passed away today.

He breathed his last around 6:15pm while undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in the capital.

Rupali Bangladesh's senior reporter SJR Sumon told the media that Laykuzzaman complained of chest pain while on duty in the office in the afternoon.

Later, colleagues rushed him to the Heart Institute, where doctors declared him dead.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a host of relatives and friends.

Prior to this, Laykuzzaman worked in Daily Kalerkantho.

Besides, he worked for Daily Manab Zamin and Shokaler Khabor.