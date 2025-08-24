Journalist Alamgir Mohiuddin passes away

Veteran journalist and former founding editor of Naya Diganta, Alamgir Mohiuddin, passed away yesterday. He was 83.

He breathed his last around 1:30pm while undergoing treatment at Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Khalid Saifullah, a senior reporter of the newspaper, told The Daily Star.

Mohiuddin had fallen ill at home on May 30 and was taken to the hospital, he said. After showing signs of recovery, he was discharged and taken home a few days later.

Last week, when his condition deteriorated again, he was readmitted to the same hospital, said Khalid.

Doctors said he had been suffering from multiple health complications, including urine-related problems, breathing difficulties, and fluctuating blood pressure.

His namaz-e-janaza was held after Maghrib prayers yesterday at the Krishi Laboratories Mosque in the capital's Monipuri Para.

He was buried at the Rayerbazar Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard.

Born in Natore, Mohiuddin completed his graduation in English from Rajshahi University.

He is survived by two daughters, relatives, friends and admirers.

The Editors' Council has expressed profound grief over the passing of Alamgir Mohiuddin, one of the council's founding members.

In a statement yesterday, the council prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul and conveyed heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

The message was signed by its President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam also expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the veteran journalist.

In a condolence message, the adviser said Alamgir Mohiuddin did objective journalism with courage. His contribution to the country's mass media will be remembered forever.

Mahfuj said his death is an irreparable loss for the country's media sector.

The adviser prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.