Hosneara Begum, mother of Mizanur Rahman, chief of operations at The Daily Star, passed away yesterday. She was 75.

She had been suffering from stomach cancer and undergoing treatment at various medical institutes in Bangladesh and India.

She left behind seven sons and two daughters.

Her namaz-e-janaza will be held at 10:00am today, at her residence on Road-14, Nikunja-2 in Dhaka. Later, she will be buried at Azimpur graveyard.