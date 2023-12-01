Hosneara Begum passes away

Hosneara Begum, mother of High Court judge Md Rezaul Hasan, died on Wednesday in Dhaka. She was 84.

She breathed her last in the ICU of United Hospital in Gulshan at 11:30am, Justice Hasan told The Daily Star.

She left behind her son, daughter Roksana Begum, grandchildren, relatives, friends and well-wishers.

Her first namaz-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Masjid after Zohr prayers.

Hosneara's body will be taken to her village home in Taltala Bazar, Chatkhil, Noakhali, after Juma prayers today. Her second namaz-e-janaza will be held there.

Hosneara's family members asked all to pray for the salvation of her departed soul.