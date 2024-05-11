Obituary
Star Digital Report
Sat May 11, 2024 02:52 AM
Last update on: Sat May 11, 2024 02:54 AM

Obituary

Haider Akbar Khan Rono no more

Haider Akbar Khan Rono. Photo: Collected

Veteran leftist leader and Marxist theorist Haider Akbar Khan Rono passed away at a city hospital early today. He was 82.

Rono, an adviser to the Communist Party of Bangladesh Central Committee, breathed his last at 2:05am while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit in the capital's Health and Hope Hospital, Ananna Labony Putul, a niece of Rono, confirmed to The Daily Star.

The namaz-e-janaza and the burial of the renowned leftist leader will be informed later, she added.

Rono was born on August 31, 1942, in Calcutta, Bengal Presidency, British India (now Kolkata).

A prolific writer, Rono published 25 books and many booklets. He received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2021.

