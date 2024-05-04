Obituary
Staff Correspondent
Sat May 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat May 4, 2024 02:15 AM

Hafez Saifullah no more

Hafez Saifullah, 82, father of High Court's Justice Md Bashir Ullah, passed away yesterday.

He breathed his last at 7:00am while undergoing treatment at BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan expressed profound shock at his death.

Hafez Saifullah left behind three sons and two daughters.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Postgola Molla Bari Jame Mosque in the capital.

Later, he was buried in Jurain graveyard.

Hafez Saifullah, a resident in Postgola, Old Dhaka, established a mosque-madrasa in the area. He was engaged in various social service activities.

