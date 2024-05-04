Hafez Saifullah no more
Hafez Saifullah, 82, father of High Court's Justice Md Bashir Ullah, passed away yesterday.
He breathed his last at 7:00am while undergoing treatment at BIRDEM Hospital in Dhaka.
Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan expressed profound shock at his death.
Hafez Saifullah left behind three sons and two daughters.
His namaz-e-janaza was held at Postgola Molla Bari Jame Mosque in the capital.
Later, he was buried in Jurain graveyard.
Hafez Saifullah, a resident in Postgola, Old Dhaka, established a mosque-madrasa in the area. He was engaged in various social service activities.
