Obituary
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 11:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 01:26 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founding trustee M Zakaria no more

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 22, 2023 11:24 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 01:26 AM

M Zakaria, a founding trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, passed away at his Baridhara residence at 12:30am today, says a press release sent by Gono Bishawbidalay.

Zakaria, a businessman and a close friend of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee late Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, extended his support to the freedom fighters during the 1971 Liberation War, said the release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

After the war, he helped Zafrullah Chowdhury to establish Gonoshasthaya Kendra, it said.

He left behind his wife, a daughter and a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. Zakaria was buried at Banani graveyard after a namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayers.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সব ধরনের যুদ্ধ ও সংঘাতকে না বলুন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, মানবজাতি ও মানবতা রক্ষায় সব ধরনের যুদ্ধ ও সংঘাতকে বিশ্বের দৃঢ়ভাবে না বলতে হবে।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচনের তারিখ পেছানো বিবেচনায় আছে: ইসি আনিছুর

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে