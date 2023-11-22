Gonoshasthaya Kendra founding trustee M Zakaria no more

M Zakaria, a founding trustee of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, passed away at his Baridhara residence at 12:30am today, says a press release sent by Gono Bishawbidalay.

Zakaria, a businessman and a close friend of Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and trustee late Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, extended his support to the freedom fighters during the 1971 Liberation War, said the release.

After the war, he helped Zafrullah Chowdhury to establish Gonoshasthaya Kendra, it said.

He left behind his wife, a daughter and a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. Zakaria was buried at Banani graveyard after a namaz-e-janaza after Asr prayers.