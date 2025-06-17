Freedom Fighter Sakhina Begum laid to rest with state honours

Freedom fighter Sakhina Begum, known for killing five Razakars with a machete during the 1971 Liberation War, was laid to rest with full state honours in Gurui Eidgah ground of Kishoreganj's Nikli upazila this evening (June 17).

Before her funeral prayers, she was given a guard of honour by Nikli Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Rehana Majumder and Nikli Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kazi Arif Uddin.

She was later buried near the historic Gurui Shahi Mosque.

Sakhina passed away at dawn on Tuesday at the age of 92, suffering from age-related illnesses, according to her niece and caregiver.

UNO Rehana Majumder stated, "She was a true daughter of the nation. The courage and heroism she showed in 1971 will be remembered for generations."

Born in Gurui village, Nikli upazila, Sakhina was the daughter of Sonafor Mia and Dukhhi Bibi. She had no children. Her husband Kitab Ali passed away before the war.

Sakhina joined the Liberation War after her nephew, freedom fighter Matiur Rahman, was martyred.

Initially serving as a cook and informant for the Basu Bahini, she was captured by Pakistani forces but managed to escape, carrying a sharp machete, which she later used to kill five Razakars in Nikli.

Her legendary machete is now preserved at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka, with her name inscribed on its plaque.

She was known as "Khatki Begum" among locals and had been a listed freedom fighter.

In her final years, Sakhina lived with her niece, Fairunnessa Akhter, in Hilchia, Bajitpur upazila, as she had no immediate family in Nikli.

Her story is documented in Kishoreganj's Liberation War history. In recognition of her heroism, Sakhina received a grant of Tk 50,000 from the government in 1998 and received a monthly freedom fighter's allowance.