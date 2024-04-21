Freedom fighter Quazi Ziaul Islam no more

Freedom fighter Quazi Ziaul Islam (Mahbub) has passed away. He was 72.

He breathed his last around 6:30pm yesterday at his Niketan home, his family said.

He had been battling respiratory and neurological issues for some time.

Ziaul left behind his wife, two sons, a grandson and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayers tomorrow (Monday) at Gulbagh Jame Masjid, next to Kazi Bhaban, 39 New Elephant Road.

His body will then be buried at Muktijoddha Graveyard in the capital's Rayerbazar.

He fought in Brahmanbaria under Sector 2 during the 1971 Liberation War.

One of the highlights of his time during the war was rescuing a pilot of a downed Indian fighter plane, and helping him cross the border.

In the latter years of his life, Ziaul established himself as a successful businessman.