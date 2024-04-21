Obituary
Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 21, 2024 08:52 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 08:55 PM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Freedom fighter Quazi Ziaul Islam no more

Star Digital Report
Sun Apr 21, 2024 08:52 PM Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 08:55 PM
Quazi Ziaul Islam

Freedom fighter Quazi Ziaul Islam (Mahbub) has passed away. He was 72.

He breathed his last around 6:30pm yesterday at his Niketan home, his family said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He had been battling respiratory and neurological issues for some time.

Ziaul left behind his wife, two sons, a grandson and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza will be held after Zohr prayers tomorrow (Monday) at Gulbagh Jame Masjid, next to Kazi Bhaban, 39 New Elephant Road.

His body will then be buried at Muktijoddha Graveyard in the capital's Rayerbazar.

He fought in Brahmanbaria under Sector 2 during the 1971 Liberation War.

One of the highlights of his time during the war was rescuing a pilot of a downed Indian fighter plane, and helping him cross the border.

In the latter years of his life, Ziaul established himself as a successful businessman.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

‘প্রতিবেশী সব রাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে শান্তিপূর্ণ সহাবস্থানের মাধ্যমে দেশের অর্থনৈতিক উন্নয়নই লক্ষ্য’

`কিন্তু যেকোনো আগ্রাসী বহিঃশত্রুর আক্রমণ থেকে দেশের সার্বভৌমত্ব রক্ষার জন্য আমরা সদা প্রস্তুত ও দৃঢ় সংকল্পবদ্ধ।’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘ভূমিদস্যুরা ডান চোখ তুলে নিয়েছে, এখন বাম চোখও উপড়ে ফেলার হুমকি দিচ্ছে’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification