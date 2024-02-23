Obituary
Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 23, 2024 02:33 PM
Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 02:59 PM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Freedom fighter Mujibur Rahman passes away

Star Digital Report
Fri Feb 23, 2024 02:33 PM Last update on: Fri Feb 23, 2024 02:59 PM
Mujibur Rahman. Photo: collected

Mujibur Rahman, a veteran freedom fighter, passed away this morning at 8:00 am at Faridpur Medical College and Hospital. He was 76.

He had been suffering from cancer for several years and had been in the ICU for the last four days.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He was a student of Dhaka University's Geography Department (1971 batch). However, he graduated in 1973 as his studies were interrupted due to the Liberation War.

He devoted his life to various nation-building activities until his death.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মতামত

আরেকটি ভেটোয় দীর্ঘায়িত হলো গাজায় গণহত্যা

মানবাধিকার, শিশু অধিকার, নারীর অধিকার এবং সব ধরনের আন্তর্জাতিক আইন—যেগুলো দ্বিতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধের মৃত্যু ও ধ্বংসযজ্ঞের পর ধীরে ধীরে গত কয়েক দশক ধরে তৈরি করা হয়েছে, তার সবই আজ প্রশ্নবিদ্ধ এবং ইসরায়েলের...

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নীতির শক্তিতেই মানবতার রাজনৈতিক-আর্থসামাজিক মুক্তি—বার্তাটি বিশ্ব দরবারে তুলে ধরেছি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification