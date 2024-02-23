Freedom fighter Mujibur Rahman passes away

Mujibur Rahman, a veteran freedom fighter, passed away this morning at 8:00 am at Faridpur Medical College and Hospital. He was 76.

He had been suffering from cancer for several years and had been in the ICU for the last four days.

He was a student of Dhaka University's Geography Department (1971 batch). However, he graduated in 1973 as his studies were interrupted due to the Liberation War.

He devoted his life to various nation-building activities until his death.