Freedom fighter Habibur Rahman Pintu passes away

Habibur Rahman Pintu, a freedom fighter and father of The Daily Star's Planning Editor Wasim Bin Habib, passed away in Satkhira early yesterday. He was 84.

He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital. He breathed his last around 4:30am due to age-related complications.

He is survived by two sons, relatives, and numerous well-wishers to mourn his death.

Habibur Rahman took part in the Liberation War under Sector-9.

He was laid to rest with state honour by the local administration after the Asr prayers yesterday at the family graveyard in Jugipukuria village under Patkelghata Police Station in Satkhira.

In a condolence message, Dhaka Reporters Unity President Abu Saleh Akon and General Secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel expressed profound grief at the passing of Wasim's father.

They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed their heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.