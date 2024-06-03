Former student leader Shafi Ahamed passes away

Former student leader and politician Shafi Ahamed passed away at a hospital in the capital this evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 62.

Ahamed was one of the leading figures in the anti-autocracy movement that later led to a mass upsurge in 1990.

His relative Gazi Mozammel Hossain, also education affairs secretary of Netrakona district Awami League, confirmed the news of his death.

"Shafi Ahamed was sleeping at his residence in the capital's Uttara today [Monday] afternoon. He suffered a heart attack in his sleep. He was rushed to a private hospital in Uttara, where doctors declared him dead," said Gazi Mozammel.

Ahamed has left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.

His wife is serving as the general manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and his sons are now studying abroad.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a statement expressed deep shock at his death and prayed for salvation of the departed soul. She also conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader also expressed shock at Ahamed's death.

Ahamed hailed from Makhna village in Netrakona's Madan upazila.

He was the joint general secretary of Jasad Chhatra League central committee during the anti-autocracy movement.

He studied law at Dhaka University.

Later, Ahamed joined AL and also served as an assistant secretary to the Liberation War affairs sub-committee of the party.