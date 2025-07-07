Former CEC Shamsul Huda laid to rest in Banani graveyard

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) ATM Shamsul Huda was laid to rest at the Banani cemetery in the capital this evening.

Earlier, his namaz-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Lake Park, followed by another after Maghrib prayers at Gulshan Society Jame Mosque.

He was buried at the Banani graveyard following the namaz-e-janaza around 9:30pm, family members told The Daily Star.

People from all walks of life, including Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain were present.

The Gulshan Society said ATM Shamsul Huda had been elected president of the society three times.

Shamsul Huda passed away on Saturday at his residence in Dhaka's Gulshan.

Born on July 10, 1943 in Faridpur, Huda completed his graduation and post-graduation in history from Dhaka University, earning top positions in both. He also held a doctorate in public administration and a Master's in Public Administration from Syracuse University in the USA.

After a 34-year civil service career, he retired in 2000.

In the course of his career, Huda served as secretary at the water resources ministry from 1996 to 2000, and at the Banking Division from 1994 to 1996.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.