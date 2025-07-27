Fifth death anniversary of Amanul Islam

Today is the fifth death anniversary of former adviser to a caretaker government AKM Amanul Islam Choudhury.

He passed away on this day in 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

Amanul served as communications, power, energy, water and mineral resources adviser in 2001.

Brother of prominent educationist and intellectual Professor Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury, Amanul stood first class first from electrical engineering department of Ahsanullah Engineering College (now Buet) in 1958. He also obtained first position from engineering in the public service commission exam in then undivided Pakistan.

He also served as additional director general of Bangladesh Railway, chairman of Chittagong port trust, and chairman of DESA. He retired as additional secretary.