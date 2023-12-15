Fazle Rabbee’s anniversary of death today

Today is the 52nd death anniversary of Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbee, a revered professor of Dhaka Medical College, said a press release.

On this day in 1971, the Pakistani army, aided by their collaborators the Al-Badar forces abducted him from his Siddheswari residence at midnight and murdered him.

His body was later recovered from the Rayerbazar killing field on December 18.

Dr Rabbee, a renowned heart specialist at that time, served as professor of Medicine and Cardiology at DMC.