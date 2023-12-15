Obituary
Star Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 01:21 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Fazle Rabbee’s anniversary of death today

Star Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 01:21 AM

Today is the 52nd death anniversary of Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbee, a revered professor of Dhaka Medical College, said a press release.

On this day in 1971, the Pakistani army, aided by their collaborators the Al-Badar forces abducted him from his Siddheswari residence at midnight and murdered him.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His body was later recovered from the Rayerbazar killing field on December 18.

Dr Rabbee, a renowned heart specialist at that time, served as professor of Medicine and Cardiology at DMC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

দেশকে আর কখনো পরাজিত শক্তির হাতে তুলে দেব না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, বিএনপি মানুষ মারার রাজনীতি করে বলেই জনগণ থেকে তারা বিচ্ছিন্ন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

বেসরকারি প্রভিডেন্ট ফান্ডে কর কমিয়ে ১৫ শতাংশ নির্ধারণ

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification