Fateh Ali Chowdhury no more

Fateh Ali Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and one of the members of the Crack Platoon, passed away yesterday afternoon. He was 75.

"Crack Platoon", as the squad was known, conducted extremely dangerous operations on army convoys and important installations in Dhaka flawlessly during the Liberation War. Each successful operation demonstrated that the long-cherished independence was just a matter of time.

He died from old-age complications and pneumonia at a Dhaka hospital, said Habibul Alam Bir Pratik, a fellow freedom fighter.

Fateh, also a founding member of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, left behind his wife Kabita Chowdhury, daughter Simin Chowdhury, and a host of relatives and admirers.

Fateh's body was kept at the mortuary of a hospital. The decision of his burial will be taken after his daughter returns from Canada, said family members.

Fateh joined the Liberation War when he was a student of the English department at Dhaka University. He fought the war under Sector 2.

Crack Platoon shook the Pakistani army's confidence in Dhaka in 1971 with guerrilla operations, representing growing resistance against the occupation. It exposed that even the capital Dhaka was not completely under the control of the occupying army, which boosted the confidence of the Mukti Bahini.

The guerrillas stunned the Pakistani authorities by organising attacks in the vicinity of Intercontinental Hotel (InterContinental Dacca), on police checkpoints and electricity substations.

Habibul said Fateh was part of almost all the operations carried out by the Crack Platoon in Dhaka.

He was born in 1949. His house on Hatkhola Road during 1971 was used by the freedom fighters, especially those from Crack Platoon.

After independence, Fateh became a teacher at Government Haraganga College, Government Tolaram College and worked with Bangladesh Industrial Development Corporation.

He was also a director of CSL, which provided logistic support as an associate to foreign companies doing business in Bangladesh.

Fateh was a pioneer of progressive socio-cultural movements and a believer of non-communal spirit, said Shahriar Kabir, president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee and brother-in-law of Fateh.

Fateh was engaged in several activities of the Nirmul Committee, advocating for the trial of war criminals, led by Jahanara Imam, and the restoration of the 1972 constitution.

Fateh was also brother of eminent journalist, editor and freedom fighter Shahadat Chowdhury.