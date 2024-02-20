Fateh Ali Chowdhury laid to rest

Fateh Ali Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and one of the members of the Crack Platoon, was laid to rest at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur yesterday.

Prior to that, his namaz-e-janaza was held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers.

Fateh died from old-age complications and pneumonia at a Dhaka hospital on Saturday afternoon. He was 75.He was also a director of CSL, which provided logistic support as an associate to foreign companies doing business in Bangladesh. He was engaged in several activities of Nirmul Committee, advocating for trial of war criminals.

A founding member of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, Fateh joined the Liberation War when he was a student of the English department at Dhaka University. He fought the war under Sector 2.

Crack Platoon shook the Pakistani army's confidence in Dhaka in 1971 with guerrilla operations, representing growing resistance against the occupation.

Fateh was part of almost all the operations carried out by the Crack Platoon in Dhaka. His house on Hatkhola Road during 1971 was used by freedom fighters.

After independence, Fateh became a teacher. He also worked with Bangladesh Industrial Development Corporation.