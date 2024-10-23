Fahmeeda Wahab passes away at 63

Fahmeeda Wahab, a distinguished development economist and international aid professional, passed away on October 19, in Canada at the age of 63 following a recent cancer diagnosis.

She was admitted to the hospital earlier this month, her family said.

Har namaz-e-janaza will take place on Friday at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Juma prayers.

In accordance with her wishes, she will be laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Shinepukur, Dohar upazila.

Fahmeeda is survived by her husband, Amer, and their two children, Promiti and Prodipto, along with her extended family and a large community of friends and colleagues.

Born in Dhaka, Fahmeeda had a career spanning four decades, working in development economics and international aid from 1984 to 2024.

Her work took her to multiple countries and organisations, where she made significant contributions.

In recent years, she divided her time between Ottawa and Dhaka, continuing to provide advisory services in her field.

Fahmeeda was widely respected for her intellect, compassion, and dedication to the causes she championed

Her colleagues and loved ones remember her as a graceful and caring individual who constantly put others' needs before her own.