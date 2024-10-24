Fahmeeda Wahab passes away

Fahmeeda Wahab, a prominent figure in development economics and international aid, has passed away in Canada at the age of 65, said a press release.

She had been hospitalised earlier this month following a cancer diagnosis.

Fahmeeda is survived by her husband, Amer, their two children, Promiti and Prodipto, as well as numerous relatives, friends, and well-wishers.

Her namaz-e-janaza will take place on Friday at the Gulshan Azad Mosque during Juma prayers.

She will be laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Shinepukur, Dohar upazila, Dhaka.