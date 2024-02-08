Exiting the stage much too soon

Noted film, television and theatre actor Ahmed Reza Rubel passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack on his way to a premiere of his latest film – "Peyarar Shubash" – yesterday in the capital's Bashundhara City shopping complex.

He was 56.

The actor was taken to a private hospital after falling ill and was declared dead there, said filmmaker and director of Peyarar Shubash Nurul Alam Atique.

Born on May 3, 1968 in Chapainawabganj, Rubel began his career in acting after joining Selim Al Deen's theatre troupe – Dhaka Theatre, debuting with "Haathodai". He remained a part of the troupe for around three decades and was a part of many notable productions, including "Kittan Khola", "Keramat Mangal", "Ekatturer Pala", "Joubati Konnyar Mon", "Merchant of Venice", "Banapangshul" and more.

His debut on the silver screen was in 1994, through the film "Aakhri Hamla".

Though he first appeared on television in Gias Uddin Selim's "Shopno Jatra", he gained immense recognition for his portrayal of Ghora Mojid in Humayun Ahmed's Eid drama "Poka".

Rubel's breakthrough, however, came with the television series "Pret", based on Muhammed Zafar Iqbal's novel, directed by late Ahir Alam.

He continued work in television under esteemed directors, including Mostafa Sarwar Farooqui, and had also been a part of Humayun Ahmed's Liberation War-themed film "Shyamol Chhaya", among many more.

Other popular works include "Chandrakotha", "Chironjeeb Mujib", "Deshantor", "Priyo Satyajit", "Guerrilla", and "Meghla Akash".

His latest film, which turned out to be his last, "Peyarar Shubash" is scheduled for release on February 9.

During its premiere yesterday, Nasiruddin Yousuff Bachchu, National Award-winning filmmaker and a founding member of Dhaka Theatre, called for a moment of silence to mourn the loss.

"This was supposed to be a joyous event and Rubel was meant to be here with us. We were in a fix about whether to go on with it. However, director Atique believed it will be a way to showcase Rubel's dedication and a way to show respect to the actor."

While the audience experienced shock and sorrow at the news, Jaya Ahsan, a cast member of Peyarar Shubash, said, "I still can't believe Rubel bhai is no more. I don't think I can accept his death news until I see him for myself. I believe an artiste is immortalised through their work … He will forever be remembered through his performances."

Actor Tariq Anam Khan said, "Ahmed Rubel was undeniably a gifted artiste whose resonant voice and versatile acting satisfied audiences for decades.... His sudden passing has left me utterly heartbroken."

Meanwhile, Nasiruddin Yousuff, on behalf of Dhaka Theatre, issued a statement on his Facebook, saying, "Dhaka Theatre is deeply saddened by his [Rubel's] sudden departure. His body will be kept at Shilpakala Academy premises tomorrow morning from 10:30am to 12:30pm to pay final respects. He will then be laid to rest in Gazipur at his family graveyard after a namaz-e-janazah."