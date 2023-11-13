Obituary
Obituary

Ex-MP Akram Hossain Chowdhury passes away

Akram Hossain Chowdhury, former lawmaker of Naogaon-3 constituency, died at Naogaon 250 bed District Hospital today.

He was 68.

Chowdhury left behind his wife, two sons, and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, in a condolence message, expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Akram Hossain Chowdhury.

The AL general secretary prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

