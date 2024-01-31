Ex- AL MP Abul Hashem Khan dies

Advocate Abul Hashem Khan, former Member of Parliament from Cumilla-5 constituency, passed away at the age of 68 early today.

Hashem breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka around 5:10am, Selim Reza Sourav, a leader of Cumilla South District Awami League, confirmed it to our local correspondent.

Advocate Hashem contested the 12th national election from the seat as AL nominated candidate and could not win the polls.

The family sources said he was suffering from old age complications for a long time, reports BSS.

Khan is survived by wife, three daughters, grandchildren, and a host of political colleagues, relatives and well-wishers.

Cumilla South Zila Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Abdus Salam Beg told BSS that his first namaz-e janaza will scheduled to be held in front of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban this afternoon.

His second namaz-e janaza will be held at 10:00am tomorrow at Cumilla court premises, third at 12:00 noon at Brahmanpara Sadar and fourth at Burichang Sadar, he said.

Khan will be buried in his family graveyard at Gilatala village following his last namaz-e janaza there after Asr prayers.

He was born on December 31, 1955 in Gilatala village of Burichang.

In his political career, he served as president of Rajapur Union Chhatra League in 1972 and Burichang Upazila Chhatra League president in 1976.

In 1983, he became the organising secretary of the Upazila Awami League and three years later, he became its general secretary.

He also served as the president of Burichang Upazila Awami League in 2003 and 2019.

In 2021, he was elected MP from Cumilla-5 (Burichang- Brahmanpara) constituency in the 14th July by-election.