Eminent historian Prof Abdul Momin dies

Eminent academic and one of the significant historians of ancient and medieval Bengal Prof Abdul Momin Chowdhury is no more.

He died at his Lalmatia residence at the age of 84 early yesterday, said Ashfaque Hossain, a professor of Dhaka University's history department.

Prof Momin, who taught at Dhaka University, was called the doyen of Bangladeshi epigraphists for his ability to decipher ancient copper plates and determine and interpret the events recorded by the inscription as a document.

A sports enthusiast, Momin also served as the Vice-Chancellor of National University and Primeasia University and president of Asiatic Society of Bangladesh, a prominent research organisation of the country.

He was buried at the Banani graveyard following two namaz-e-janazas at Lalmatia C Block Mosque after Juma prayers and the central mosque of the DU.

He is survived by two daughters and a son. Momin lost his wife in 2021.

Momin wrote several books and scores of research articles but his book "Dynastic History of Bengal (750-1200 A.D.)".

In the book, he produced an account of the political history of Bengal from the eighth century to the Muslim invasion properly than anything hitherto written on the topic.

Born in 1940, Momin completed his post-graduation from the Department of History of Dhaka University, and joined the same department as a teacher in 1960.

He served the department in different capacities before retiring in 2013.

In his long career besides teaching, he served in various important positions including librarian, dean of arts faculty, syndicate and senate member of the Dhaka University.

He received his Ph.D. from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London in 1965. He completed post-doctoral research on Commonwealth Fellowship in 1975-76.

Momin was also a Senior Fulbright Fellow and a Visiting Scholar in the Department of History at Vanderbilt University, USA.

He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh National University from 2001-2003 and Primeasia University from 2003-2005.

He served as General Secretary and President of Bangladesh History Association.

Momin was also a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Control Board for 1985-1989, chairman of DU Cricket Committee from 1976-1989 and served as the Manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Team on its tour of Pakistan in 1986.

Vice-chancellors of Dhaka University and National University have expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul.