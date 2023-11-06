Dr M Fazlul Karim passes away

Noted educationist Professor Dr M Fazlul Karim passed away peacefully on October 31, a day shy of his 90th birthday.

He was buried at a Muslim cemetery in Pennsylvania, just outside Delaware. A graduate of Dhaka Medical College, he completed his MPhil under Karachi University and later earned a PhD from the University of Newcastle.

He taught Physiology at various Medical Colleges in Bangladesh and was later the principal of Mymensingh Medical College.

He went on to spend decades teaching at various medical schools in Libya and Malaysia.

He also taught for 15 years at the Valdosta State University in Georgia, USA, till he retired at the age of 82.

Born on November 1, 1933, he hailed from Chandina, Comilla.

He left behind his wife of 62 years and three children.

He was surrounded by family and friends till his last breath.