Dr Ibrahim’s death anniv today

Today is the 36th death anniversary of National Professor Dr Mohammad Ibrahim, founder of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, said a press release.

On this day in 1989, he died of cardiac arrest at his residence.

To mark the occasion, wreaths will be laid at his Banani grave at 8:30am by various associate organisations of the association. From 8:00am to 11:00am, free diabetes diagnosis will be offered at the BIRDEM General Hospital complex as well as at centres adjacent to BIHS General Hospital and NHN.

In addition, a blood donation programme will be held at the Transfusion Medicine Department (Blood Bank), 3rd floor (Room 326) of BIRDEM Hospital.

A discussion and question-and-answer session between specialist doctors and patients will take place at the BIRDEM Auditorium (3rd floor) at 10:00am, followed by a memorial meeting at 11:30am.

Besides, a doa mahfil will be held at the BIRDEM mosque after the Asr prayers.