Obituary
Star Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Obituary

Dina’s first death anniv today

Star Report
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM

Today is the first death anniver-sary of former English teacher Shusmita Amin Chowdhury, more popularly known by her nickname Dina, said a press release.

Dina graduated at the top of her class in English literature from Dhaka University, where she would later teach. She was an alumnus of Holy Cross. She also attended Chhayanaut, where she trained as a Tagore singer.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
২ বছরে তৈমুরের সম্পদ বেড়েছে ৮ গুণ, তার স্ত্রী ফারজানার ৬৬ গুণ
|রাজনীতি

২ বছরে তৈমুরের সম্পদ বেড়েছে ৮ গুণ, তার স্ত্রী ফারজানার ৬৬ গুণ

অস্থাবর সম্পদের তালিকায় তৈমুর ও তার স্ত্রীর ইলেকট্রনিক সামগ্রী এবং আসবাবপত্র রয়েছে, তবে তার মূল্য উল্লেখ করা হয়নি।

এইমাত্র
|রাজনীতি

জোটবদ্ধ নির্বাচনে এবার দ্বিগুণ আসন চায় ১৪ দলের শরিকরা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification