Today is the 21st death anniversary of Mansur Ahmed Khan, a freedom fighter. He was the first curator of Rajshahi University Martyred Memorial Archive.

Mansur, brother of artist Hashem Khan, died on this day in 2002.

He wrote a number of books and plays on the Liberation War. Mansur contributed to establishing Rajshahi Art College, Muktijuddha Pathagar, Art School-Angkan and Muktijuddha Command Council unit at RU.