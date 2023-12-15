Death anniv of three brothers’ today

Today marks the 52nd death anniversary of three brothers from Gopibagh in Dhaka, who bravely fought in the 1971 Liberation War, said a press release.

Shahjahan, Mulluk Jahan, and Badiuzzaman participated in the guerilla fighting in the city.

After they returned home at night on December 15, a group of Razakars informed their whereabouts to the Pakistani occupation army.

The force then picked them up from their home and killed them on this day in 1971.

Their bodies were later found among other martyrs at the Rayerbazar mass killing field on December 16. They were buried in Gopibagh Panchayat committee graveyard.